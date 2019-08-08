Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why two Saudi sisters have fled their family
Dala and Dua al-Showaiki are seeking asylum despite their father denying their claims of abuse.
The sisters, aged 20 and 22, ran away when they were on holiday with him in Turkey.
BBC Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen went to meet them.
-
08 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window