Israeli soldier killing in West Bank sparks manhunt
Israeli security forces have launched a manhunt to find the killer of a 19-year-old soldier found stabbed to death in the occupied West Bank.

The body of Corporal Dvir Sorek, a student at a Jewish seminary, was found near the settlement of Migdal Oz, north of Hebron.

  • 08 Aug 2019