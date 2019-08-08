Iraqi man says he ‘begged’ US immigration agents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iraqi man deported from US ‘begged’ immigration agents

An Iraqi man who died weeks after being deported from the US said he “begged” immigration agents to let him stay in the country.

Jimmy Aldaoud, 41, was deported from Detroit, Michigan, to Iraq as part of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.

Mr Aldaoud spoke about his deportation in a widely shared Facebook video.

  • 08 Aug 2019