'The law does not protect you'

Lebanon is seen as the most liberal Arab state yet women's legal rights are still lacking
Women in Lebanon enjoy great social freedom in compared to the rest of the Arab world.
But when it comes to legislation, especially divorce and child custody, legal experts say it ranks second worst after Saudi Arabia in discriminating against women.
Our Middle East Correspondent Lina Sinjab spoke to women battling religious courts in Lebanon.
Video Journalist: Eloise Alanna
12 Aug 2019
