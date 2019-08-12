'I was framed as a spy by Iran'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Iran tortured me to confess to being an Israeli spy'
A former Iranian business says he was tortured into confessing on Iranian TV to being an Israeli spy - a crime that carries the death penalty.
Mazyar Ebrahimi says he was freed due to rivalry between Iranian intelligence agencies, and fled the county.
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-49321311/iran-tortured-me-to-confess-to-being-an-israeli-spyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window