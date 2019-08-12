'I was framed as a spy by Iran'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Iran tortured me to confess to being an Israeli spy'

A former Iranian business says he was tortured into confessing on Iranian TV to being an Israeli spy - a crime that carries the death penalty.

Mazyar Ebrahimi says he was freed due to rivalry between Iranian intelligence agencies, and fled the county.

  • 12 Aug 2019