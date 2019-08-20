'Muslims aren't allowed to live here'

Video

In Lebanon, a Muslim Shia family was asked to leave its house because it was in a Christian neighbourhood.

Mohammed lived in a building in Hadat for around two years but when he tried to register the deed his application was declined.

The town, near Beirut, has been implementing the ban on property exchange from Christians to Muslims for years, but this latest case has revived the debate about the fragility of co-existence between different religions in the country.