'Iran is using my fiancee as a bargaining chip'
Aras Amiri, an Iranian citizen with permanent residency in the UK, has lost her final appeal against a 10-year jail sentence for "acting against Iranian national security" - a charge she denies.
The British Council employee had been visiting her elderly grandmother in Iran in March 2018 when she was detained.
Her fiance James Tyson said she was being used by Iran as a "bargaining chip".
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT
21 Aug 2019
