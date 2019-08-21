'Iran is using my fiancee as a bargaining chip'

Video

Aras Amiri, an Iranian citizen with permanent residency in the UK, has lost her final appeal against a 10-year jail sentence for "acting against Iranian national security" - a charge she denies.

The British Council employee had been visiting her elderly grandmother in Iran in March 2018 when she was detained.

Her fiance James Tyson said she was being used by Iran as a "bargaining chip".

