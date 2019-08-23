Media player
West Bank bomb blast kills 17-year-old Israeli girl
An Israeli teenage girl has been killed and her father and brother injured in a suspected Palestinian militant attack at a natural spring near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military says an improvised explosive device was used.
23 Aug 2019
