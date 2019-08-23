West Bank bomb blast kills 17-year-old Israeli
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

West Bank bomb blast kills 17-year-old Israeli girl

An Israeli teenage girl has been killed and her father and brother injured in a suspected Palestinian militant attack at a natural spring near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military says an improvised explosive device was used.

  • 23 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Israel soldier killing in West Bank sparks manhunt