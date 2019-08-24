Media player
Exodus grows as fighting rages in north-west Syria
In 2011, Syrians took to the streets to demand the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.
Eight years later, the fighting is still raging in the north-western province of Idlib, the last stronghold of rebel and jihadist forces in the country.
Hundreds of civilians have been killed and tens of thousands of others have fled towards the border with Turkey since the Syrian government and its allies began an offensive almost four months ago.
