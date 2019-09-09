Inside Iraqi base hit in 'Israeli' strike
Video

In August, an arms depot in Iraq belonging to an Iran-backed paramilitary force was blown up in a suspected air strike.

The BBC was allowed to film inside the al-Saqr base near Baghdad, which a commander of the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU) said was attacked by Israeli drones.

Israel has not commented on the allegation that it has carried out a series of such strikes on PMU facilities in recent weeks.

  • 09 Sep 2019