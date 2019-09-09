Inside Iraqi base hit in 'Israeli' strike

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Iraqi paramilitary base hit in 'Israeli' strike
In August, an arms depot in Iraq belonging to an Iran-backed paramilitary force was blown up in a suspected air strike.
The BBC was allowed to film inside the al-Saqr base near Baghdad, which a commander of the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU) said was attacked by Israeli drones.
Israel has not commented on the allegation that it has carried out a series of such strikes on PMU facilities in recent weeks.
09 Sep 2019
