Shia Muslim pilgrims mark Ashura in Iraq's Karbala
Hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims have been marking the holy day of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Officials said at least 31 people were killed on Thursday in a stampede during a ritual commemorating the martyrdom in battle of the Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in 680AD.

  • 10 Sep 2019
