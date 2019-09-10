Netanyahu whisked away amid sirens
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has been whisked off stage by security guards after sirens warning of possible rocket fire interrupted an election rally.

Mr Netanyahu appeared unfazed by the sirens in Ashdod. The military said two rockets had been intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

