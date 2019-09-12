Media player
Syria war: Idlib's hidden hospitals
Airstrikes have been targeting hospitals in the rebel-held province of Idlib, Syria, despite the fact that it is a war crime. Medics have been forced underground in order to survive.
The UN blames the Syrian government and allied Russian warplanes of conducting a deadly campaign that appears to target medical facilities.
BBC's Middle East Correspondent, Quentin Sommerville, visits one in a secret location.
12 Sep 2019
