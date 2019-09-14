Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syrian rapper takes on government and jihadists
Angered by the suffering of the millions of civilians trapped in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, a young student is protesting in his own way - by rapping.
-
14 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-49680405/syrian-rapper-takes-on-government-and-jihadistsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window