Fire rages at Saudi oil plant after drone attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saudi oil plant fire: Blaze rages in Abqaiq after drone attack
Drone attacks have set alight two major oil facilities run by state-owned Aramco in Saudi Arabia, state media say.
One was at Abqaiq, which has the world's largest oil processing plant.
-
14 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-49699489/saudi-oil-plant-fire-blaze-rages-in-abqaiq-after-drone-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window