Netanyahu in 'dire situation' after exit polls

Netanyahu in 'dire situation' after Israel exit polls
Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer, who has written a biography of PM Netanyahu, says exit polls suggest Mr Netanyahu does not have enough seats to be able to form a coalition.
Pfeffer says this is a blow to Mr Netanyahu because it will make it harder for him to claim immunity against corruption charges.
18 Sep 2019
