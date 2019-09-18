Netanyahu in 'dire situation' after exit polls
Netanyahu in 'dire situation' after Israel exit polls

Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer, who has written a biography of PM Netanyahu, says exit polls suggest Mr Netanyahu does not have enough seats to be able to form a coalition.

Pfeffer says this is a blow to Mr Netanyahu because it will make it harder for him to claim immunity against corruption charges.

