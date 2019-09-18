Saudis say weapons prove Iran behind oil attacks
Saudi Arabia oil attacks: 'Weapons show Iran behind strikes'

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry has shown off what it says is wreckage of drones and cruise missiles that prove Iranian involvement in weekend attacks on two oil facilities.

It said 18 drones and seven cruise missiles were fired from a direction that ruled out Yemen as a source.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels had said they were behind the attacks.

Iran has denied any involvement and warned it would retaliate against any attack that targeted it.

