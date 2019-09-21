Saudi Arabia oil attacks: A look at the damage
Air strikes hit the Abqaiq oil facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia a week ago, affecting the global oil supply.

The BBC's Frank Gardner had a look inside the damaged facilities in an area normally closed off from journalists.

