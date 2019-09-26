Ancient looted coffin returned to Egypt
US museum returns ancient looted coffin to Egypt

An ancient Egyptian coffin looted eight years ago and placed at a New York museum has been returned to Egypt.

The 2,100-year-old coffin of a priest called Nedjemankh was sold to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City by an art trafficking network using fake documentation, officials said.

It will go on display in Egypt next year.

