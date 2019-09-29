Unverified video of Houthi attack released

Media player
Yemen war: Houthis release unverified Saudi attack video
Yemen's Houthi rebels have released video of what they say is a recent cross-border attack on Saudi territory - but the footage falls short of their claim to have captured a large number of troops.
29 Sep 2019
