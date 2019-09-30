'Did you order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi?'

Media player
Jamal Khashoggi: Mohammed bin Salman denies ordering killing of journalist
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman has denied personally ordering the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
But he told CBS News' 60 Minutes that he took "responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia" for what happened.
Mr Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey on 2 October 2018.
- Read more: The secret tapes of Jamal Khashoggi's murder
