'Did you order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi?'
Jamal Khashoggi: Mohammed bin Salman denies ordering killing of journalist

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman has denied personally ordering the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But he told CBS News' 60 Minutes that he took "responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia" for what happened.

Mr Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey on 2 October 2018.

  • 30 Sep 2019
