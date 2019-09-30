'Saudi oil attack hit global energy industry'
Video

Saudi crown prince: Oil attack 'hit heart of global energy industry'

The Saudi crown prince has warned that oil prices could become "unimaginably high" if the world doesn't act to deter Iran.

Saudi Arabia blames Iran for an attack on its oil facilities two weeks ago. But Tehran denies any involvement.

  • 30 Sep 2019
