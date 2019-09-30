Media player
Yemen detainees celebrate after being freed by Houthis
Yemen's rebel Houthi movement has unilaterally released 290 detainees as part of a peace initiative.
UN special envoy Martin Griffiths welcomed the move and said he hoped it would lead to the exchange of all of those held as a result of the country's four-year civil war.
30 Sep 2019
