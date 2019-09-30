Yemen detainees celebrate after being freed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yemen detainees celebrate after being freed by Houthis

Yemen's rebel Houthi movement has unilaterally released 290 detainees as part of a peace initiative.

UN special envoy Martin Griffiths welcomed the move and said he hoped it would lead to the exchange of all of those held as a result of the country's four-year civil war.

  • 30 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Unverified video of Houthi attack released