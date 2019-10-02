Thousands take to the streets to protest in Iraq

Media player
Iraq: Thousands take to the streets in anti-government protests
Clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in Iraq have turned deadly.
Thousands are demonstrating over issues ranging from unemployment to corruption.
