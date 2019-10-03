Violence in second day of protests in Baghdad
Iraq protests: Second day of violent clashes in Baghdad

Police have fired tear gas and live ammunition in an attempt to disperse anti-government protesters in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

For the second day, thousands of people demonstrated in several cities across the country against lack of jobs, poor services and corruption.

The protests, which appear to lack any organised leadership, are the largest since Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi took office a year ago.

