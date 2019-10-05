Iraq protests: Crowds free as tear gas is fired
Iraq protests: Crowds free as tear gas is fired in Baghdad

The death toll from anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to almost 100, says the country's parliamentary human rights commission.

The unrest entered its fifth day on Saturday, with at least five people killed in the latest clashes in the capital Baghdad.

The security forces are again reported to have used live rounds and tear gas.

  • 05 Oct 2019
