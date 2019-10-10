Female football fans cheer entry to Iran stadium
Female football fans in Iran were elated as they were allowed to freely attend a men's football match for the first time in decades.

Women have effectively been banned from stadiums when men are playing since just after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

