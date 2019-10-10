Why is Turkey bombing the Kurds in Syria?
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Syria, as Turkish forces step up their cross-border offensive on Kurdish-held areas.

International clamour has increased for Turkey to halt the attack.

The BBC's Martin Patience explains what's behind the conflict.

