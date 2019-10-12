Media player
Turkey-Syria offensive: Turkey-backed rebels claim part of Ras al-Ain
Syrian rebels backed by Turkey say they have taken control of an industrial area in the border town of Ras al-Ain.
The town has been under heavy bombardment from Turkish shelling.
But the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - who Turkey wants to oust from the area - say the centre of the town has not been taken over.
12 Oct 2019
