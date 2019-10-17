‘Turkey is not afraid of US sanctions threat’

Video

Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has said the country is not afraid of economic sanctions threatened by the US following the cross-border military operation against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

The national security concern is the main priority for Turkey and they expected their allies to recognise this, Mr Cavusoglu told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.

