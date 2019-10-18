Media player
Lebanon protesters: 'We can make a change'
Protests have been raging in Lebanon, with thousands of people showing their anger at the way the country's economic crisis is being handled by its government.
Demonstrators and police have clashed in the unrest, despite officials backing down from plans to tax WhatsApp voice calls.
Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Lebanon was going through an "unprecedented, difficult time". He gave his coalition government partners 72 hours to agree on reforms.
- Read more: Lebanon scraps WhatsApp tax as protests rage
18 Oct 2019
