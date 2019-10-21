Civilians pelt US army vehicles with potatoes in Syria

Media player
Syria: Civilians pelt US army vehicles with potatoes in Qamishli
Civilians yell and pelt US armoured vehicles with potatoes in Qamishli, on the Syrian border with Turkey, as American troops withdraw from the area.
21 Oct 2019
