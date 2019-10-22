Protesters sing Baby Shark to toddler
A group of protesters in Lebanon began singing Baby Shark after a mother told them her 15 month-old son was scared.

Eliane Jabbour was driving through Baabda District, just south of Beirut, when a crowd of cheering protesters surrounded her car. Her 15-month-old son, Robin, was with her.

