Russian military police enter Kobane

Russian military police enter Syrian border town of Kobane

A convoy of Russian military police has arrived in the border city of Kobane, in north-eastern Syria, as part of a deal agreed between Russia and Turkey.

The military police will help facilitate the complete withdrawal of Kurdish fighters and their weapons 30km (18 miles) from the border.

  • 23 Oct 2019
