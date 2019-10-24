Media player
Lebanon protests: 'I feel proud to be Lebanese'
Protests against the government in Lebanon are continuing, despite the army moving to reopen key roads.
The demonstrations that began on October 17 were sparked by a proposed tax increase.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri has presented a series of reforms but the protesters say that they will continue to rally until the government steps down.
24 Oct 2019
