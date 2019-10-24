'We were by the gate when a shell hit'
Turkey Syria offensive: Kurdish girl loses her leg to Turkish bomb

A Turkish bomb that struck a Kurdish community in northern Syria, left eight-year-old Sara with serious injuries. Her right leg was so badly damaged that it had to be amputated.

Sara's older brother, Hammoudi, was killed in the bombardment, but her family haven't told her yet as they struggle to find adequate care.

