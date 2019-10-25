Iraq protesters scatter as tear gas is fired
Iraq protesters run away from tear gas being fired by police

At least two people have been killed as protests escalate in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

Protesters are demanding more jobs, better public services and an end to corruption.

