Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lebanon protests: People form a human chain
Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters joined hands in an attempt to form a human chain across the country from Tripoli in the north to Tyre in the south.
People have been protesting against the government and their handling of a severe economic crisis.
Organisers have said the attempt to create a chain 170km (105 miles) long was successful.
-
27 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window