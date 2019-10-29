Clashes in Lebanon ahead of PM's resignation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lebanon crisis: Clashes in Beirut ahead of PM's resignation
Hours before Lebanon's prime minister resigned, Beirut witnessed the most serious clashes so far during nearly two weeks of demonstrations.
Supporters of the Shia groups, Hezbollah and Amal, attacked protesters in the centre of the city, and the army intervened to prevent further violence.
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-50225910/lebanon-crisis-clashes-in-beirut-ahead-of-pm-s-resignationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window