Clashes in Lebanon ahead of PM's resignation
Video

Hours before Lebanon's prime minister resigned, Beirut witnessed the most serious clashes so far during nearly two weeks of demonstrations.

Supporters of the Shia groups, Hezbollah and Amal, attacked protesters in the centre of the city, and the army intervened to prevent further violence.

  • 29 Oct 2019
