How tuk-tuks are saving lives in the Iraq protests

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iraq protests: How tuk-tuks are saving lives in the protests
Tuk-tuks, otherwise known as rickshaws, have gone from being a nuisance to a necessity in the ongoing demonstrations in Iraq.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-50257252/iraq-protests-how-tuk-tuks-are-saving-lives-in-the-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window