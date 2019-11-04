Iraqi protesters attack Iranian consulate
Protesters attacked the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala on Sunday night.

They demanded that Iran stop interfering in Iraq's internal affairs climbed the consulate's walls.

At least three people are reported to have died.

There were reports that the security forces opened fire, but another account said unknown gunmen were responsible.

  • 04 Nov 2019
