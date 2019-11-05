The building taken over by Iraqi protesters

Video

Thousands of Iraqi anti-government protesters have occupied an abandoned high-rise building in the centre of Baghdad.

Known as the "Turkish Restaurant", the 1980s construction had been largely empty since it was bombed during the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

The protesters say it has been used by snipers.

Since 1 October, more than 250 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, as protesters demand more jobs, an end to corruption, and better services.

An Iraqi government committee report found that security forces had used excessive force and live gunfire against protesters in October. It found evidence that a sniper operated out of an abandoned building in central Baghdad.

The Iraqi authorities have blamed "anonymous snipers" for killing protesters.

BBC Arabic reports.

Video by Lina Shaikhouni