'Don't sexualise us'

Video

Protesters from across Lebanon have taken to the streets to demand an end to government corruption.

And women once again have been at the forefront of the demonstrations, which began in mid-October.

But attitudes towards women from some in the region have revealed persisting stereotypes and objectification of women.

Reporter: Joana Saba Video produced by Suniti Singh

