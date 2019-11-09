'Don't sexualise us'

Media player
Lebanon protests: Confronting the ‘sexualisation’ of women demonstrators
Protesters from across Lebanon have taken to the streets to demand an end to government corruption.
And women once again have been at the forefront of the demonstrations, which began in mid-October.
But attitudes towards women from some in the region have revealed persisting stereotypes and objectification of women.
Reporter: Joana Saba Video produced by Suniti Singh
09 Nov 2019
