Rockets and air strikes follow Gaza militant death

Fighting has escalated between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Gaza after Israel killed a top Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militant in an air strike.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata and his wife died after their flat was hit in the early hours of Tuesday.

Militants in Gaza retaliated by firing more than 150 rockets into Israel.

The Israeli military then responded by carrying out further air strikes on what it said were PIJ targets in Gaza.