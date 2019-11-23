Returning to Lebanon to protest

Video

Protests in Lebanon continue against corruption, the political class and the state of their country.

In a TV interview Lebanese President Michel Aoun told demonstrators that "if they see no honest people in this state, let them emigrate", angering not only the protesters who have taken to the streets for more than a month, but also expats.

A number of Lebanese people living abroad organised a symbolic return to take part in Independence Day demonstrations.

The returning diaspora members gathered at the Beirut airport and travelled in a convoy to Martyrs' Square.