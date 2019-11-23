Egypt displays rare cache of animal mummies

Media player
Egypt animal mummies unveiled at exhibition near Cairo
A rare discovery of mummified animals has been unveiled by Egyptian authorities at an exhibition near the capital Cairo.
The mummies were found among hundreds of artefacts at the ancient Saqqara acropolis, south of Cairo.
The large cache included mummified big cats, cobras and crocodiles, as well as masks and 75 wooden and bronze statues.
Egyptian authorities hope the new discoveries will draw tourists to the Saqqara necropolis, one of the country’s largest archaeological sites.
23 Nov 2019
