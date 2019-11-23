'We are protesting with a peaceful marathon'

Media player
Iraq protests: 'We are running a marathon for peace'
Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets since October, to demand more jobs, an end to corruption, and better public services.
While some demonstrators in Baghdad faced a violent response from security forces, one group of young people found a different way to protest.
23 Nov 2019
