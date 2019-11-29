Iraq protesters celebrate as PM says he'll resign

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iraq unrest: Protesters celebrate in Baghdad as PM says he will resign
Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has announced he will step down - prompting celebrations by anti-government protesters in Baghdad.
Mr Abdul Mahdi's move follows criticism by the country's top Shia Muslim cleric, who condemned the use of lethal force against protesters.
It comes after security forces killed at least 40 people demonstrating in the cities of Nasiriya, Najaf and Baghdad.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-50604436/iraq-unrest-protesters-celebrate-in-baghdad-as-pm-says-he-will-resignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window