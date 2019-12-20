'How I kicked racism out of my club'
How Beitar Jerusalem's football club owner took on racism and won

For decades Israel's Beitar Jerusalem football club was known for violence and racism within a hardcore group of fans.

So how did the team's new owner wipe out racism in a matter of months?

Video produced by Alex Capstick and Trystan Young.

