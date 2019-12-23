IS rebuilding in Iraq 'like al-Qaeda on steroids'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kurdish intelligence chief: IS rebuilding in Iraq 'like al-Qaeda on steroids'

Kurdish intelligence chief Lahur Talabany has told the BBC that since their military defeat in Iraq two years ago Islamic State (IS) militants are rebuilding.

Mr Talabany warned that IS had reorganised itself much faster than its forerunner, Al-Qaeda in Iraq.

“They are like al-Qaeda on steroids,” he said.

  • 23 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'I blame myself, I chose to come here'